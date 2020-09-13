Neymar Jr tendencia tras ser expulsado ante el Olympique de Marsella por presuntamente haber sufrido racismo (VIDEO)

PARIS, Francia.- Pese al triunfo del Olympique de Marsella 0-1 ante el Paris Saint Germain en la Ligue 1, lo que más dio de qué hablar fueron los cinco futbolistas expulsados y el incidente entre Neymar Jr y Alvaro González.
El brasileño fue expulsado por darle un zape a González. Posteriormente, el astro sudamericano aseguró que el ex defensa del Espanyol de Barcelona fue racista y por eso hizo eso.
Apparently before this Alvaro was giving racist verbal to Neymar aswell but can’t say anything until proven.#psg #Marseille pic.twitter.com/5kXfMnTp1I
It was pretty obvious all game a red card was coming, finally got 5 in one go in the 97th minute with this “fight” breaking out. Kurzawa with a kick, Neymar punching Gonzalez in back of head. 14 yellow cards and 5 red cards in the game, could’ve been more too! #Ligue1 #PSGOM pic.twitter.com/Iv003OeZD0
Neymar tells the fourth official there was a racist incident after receiving his marching orders…
We expect to hear much more fallout from tonight's Le Classique. pic.twitter.com/U6ELYKNaXp
Lo que se pudo ver que el español le dijo al ex futbolista del FC Barcelona fue; ‘’Mono hijo de puta’’ situación que causó la furia de Ney.
I don’t want to clutch at straws but it’s almost evident that Alvaro told Neymar, “Mono hijo de puta.” Which is what Neymar is claiming. Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/fI4Ag5nYDO
