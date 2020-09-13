Neymar Jr tendencia tras ser expulsado ante el Olympique de Marsella por presuntamente haber sufrido racismo (VIDEO)

PARIS, Francia.- Pese al triunfo del Olympique de Marsella 0-1 ante el Paris Saint Germain en la Ligue 1, lo que más dio de qué hablar fueron los cinco futbolistas expulsados y el incidente entre Neymar Jr y Alvaro González.

El brasileño fue expulsado por darle un zape a González. Posteriormente, el astro sudamericano aseguró que el ex defensa del Espanyol de Barcelona fue racista y por eso hizo eso.

Apparently before this Alvaro was giving racist verbal to Neymar aswell but can’t say anything until proven. #psg #Marseille pic.twitter.com/5kXfMnTp1I

It was pretty obvious all game a red card was coming, finally got 5 in one go in the 97th minute with this “fight” breaking out. Kurzawa with a kick, Neymar punching Gonzalez in back of head. 14 yellow cards and 5 red cards in the game, could’ve been more too! #Ligue1 #PSGOM pic.twitter.com/Iv003OeZD0

Neymar tells the fourth official there was a racist incident after receiving his marching orders…

We expect to hear much more fallout from tonight's Le Classique. pic.twitter.com/U6ELYKNaXp

— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 13, 2020