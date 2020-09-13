Home / Deportes / Neymar Jr tendencia tras ser expulsado ante el Olympique de Marsella por presuntamente haber sufrido racismo (VIDEO)

Mauricio Ponce 13 septiembre, 2020 361 Vistas



PARIS, Francia.- Pese al triunfo del Olympique de Marsella 0-1 ante el Paris Saint Germain en la Ligue 1, lo que más dio de qué hablar fueron los cinco futbolistas expulsados y el incidente entre Neymar Jr y Alvaro González.

El brasileño fue expulsado por darle un zape a González. Posteriormente, el astro sudamericano aseguró que el ex defensa del Espanyol de Barcelona fue racista y por eso hizo eso.

Lo que se pudo ver que el español le dijo al ex futbolista del FC Barcelona fue; ‘’Mono hijo de puta’’ situación que causó la furia de Ney.

