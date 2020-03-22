Home / Deportes / Ex jugador del Manchester United, Marouane Fellaini anunció que dio positivo de coronavirus

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, México.- El ex jugador del Manchester United y actual jugador del Shandong Luneng de China, Marouane Fellaini reveló que tras someterse a una prueba del coronavirus, ha dado positivo.

«Queridos amigos, he pasado la prueba del coronavirus y el resultado de mi test es positivo. Agradezco a los aficionados, cuerpo médico y al club todos los cuidados y atenciones. Seguiré el tratamiento y espero retornar al juego tan pronto como sea posible. Por favor, manteneos todos a salvo» fue su mensaje en su Instagram.

El internacional belga aclaró que seguirá las medidas para mantenerse sano y volver a jugar futbol lo antes posible.

