Aficionados del LA Galaxy explotan contra Javier ‘’Chicharito’’ Hernández tras derrota ante Real Salt Lake

Mauricio Ponce 24 septiembre, 2020



LOS ÁNGELES, California.- La derrota del LA Galaxy ante Real Salt Lake de 2-0 en duelo correspondiente a la MLS causó la furia de los aficionados del cuadro angelino principalmente contra Javier Hernández.

‘’Chicharito’’ fue señalado por varios fanáticos americanos asegurando que su desempeño desde su llegada a la liga de los Estados Unidos ha dejado que desear.

De igual forma, los hinchas del conjunto dirigido por Guillermo Barros Schelotto consideran que Hernández está fuera de forma y que no debería ser titular.

Aquí algunas reacciones:

