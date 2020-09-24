Aficionados del LA Galaxy explotan contra Javier ‘’Chicharito’’ Hernández tras derrota ante Real Salt Lake

LOS ÁNGELES, California.- La derrota del LA Galaxy ante Real Salt Lake de 2-0 en duelo correspondiente a la MLS causó la furia de los aficionados del cuadro angelino principalmente contra Javier Hernández.

‘’Chicharito’’ fue señalado por varios fanáticos americanos asegurando que su desempeño desde su llegada a la liga de los Estados Unidos ha dejado que desear.

De igual forma, los hinchas del conjunto dirigido por Guillermo Barros Schelotto consideran que Hernández está fuera de forma y que no debería ser titular.

Aquí algunas reacciones:

He doesn’t. You remember when he spoke to his dad right after getting picked by the MLS? He talked as if he’s retired already. He’s mentally done. Solid career, but MLS needs to stop overpaying for past great players that are far from peak.

— ŦλŁE₦ŦÐł$PŁλ¥ (@TalentDisplay) September 24, 2020