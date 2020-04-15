Home / Deportes / Oleaje de despidos en WWE
Superestrellas y miembros del personal como Kurt Angle, Finlay, Karl Anderson y Luke Gallows han sido liberados de sus contratos.

Oleaje de despidos en WWE

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Tristes noticias en WWE. La empresa de los McMahon comenzó este miércoles una oleada masiva de despidos que van desde trabajadores que laboran fuera de cámara hasta superestrellas activas y retiradas.

Superestrellas

Los luchadores que han sido despedidos hasta el día de hoy son: Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, EC3, Lio Rush, Eric Young, Heath Slater, Kurt Angle, Aiden English, Sarah Logan, Erick Rowan, Primo, Épico, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, Zack Ryder y No Way José.

Árbitros

Miembros del cuerpo de réferis también fueron notificados de su despido, hasta ahora son: Scott Armstrong y Mike Chioda, este último trabajaba en la empresa desde 1989.

Productores

Dicho personal que se encargaba del desarrollo delos programas televisivos también sufrió el recorte y los despedidos fueron: Dave Finlay, Mike Rotunda, Shane Helms y Lance Storm.

Este recorte inmediato hecho por el dueño de WWE, Vince McMahon, fue tomado dadas las situaciones que afectan al mundo económico a causa de la epidemia  del COVID-19.

