Oleaje de despidos en WWE

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Tristes noticias en WWE. La empresa de los McMahon comenzó este miércoles una oleada masiva de despidos que van desde trabajadores que laboran fuera de cámara hasta superestrellas activas y retiradas.

BREAKING: WWE has come to terms on the release of Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), EC3 (Michael Hutter) and Lio Rush (Lionel Green). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. https://t.co/cX449nNSLU — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2020

Superestrellas

Los luchadores que han sido despedidos hasta el día de hoy son: Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, EC3, Lio Rush, Eric Young, Heath Slater, Kurt Angle, Aiden English, Sarah Logan, Erick Rowan, Primo, Épico, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, Zack Ryder y No Way José.

I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They’re the best fans in the world. #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 15, 2020

To all of my fellow co workers, whatever happens today or the remainder of this week….just know, we’re all going to be good. 🙏🏽 Once a family, forever a family. #Wrestling — Lio (@itsLioRush) April 15, 2020

Árbitros

Miembros del cuerpo de réferis también fueron notificados de su despido, hasta ahora son: Scott Armstrong y Mike Chioda, este último trabajaba en la empresa desde 1989.

Productores

Dicho personal que se encargaba del desarrollo delos programas televisivos también sufrió el recorte y los despedidos fueron: Dave Finlay, Mike Rotunda, Shane Helms y Lance Storm.

Thanks everyone for all the great messages. I truly believe that this is just temporary. There are many people in this world in far worse situations than I am, so please don’t worry about me too much. I’ll always be The Hurricane and I’m always just a tweet away. Love you all! — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 15, 2020

To everyone on Gods green earth. Thank you for the kind words. I’ve been doing this for 46 years(Wrestling)I pray you all get through this and we can share a hug and drink again. Stay healthy. (SD) — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) April 15, 2020

Dave Finlay también fue despedido de WWE. Ya no se desempeñaba como Superestrella, sino como productor. De todas maneras se siente, pues fue un grandísimo luchador que además siempre reflejó el carácter irlandés.@ringfox1 👏 pic.twitter.com/py7yN5eacd — Luis Garza (@l_garza21) April 15, 2020

Este recorte inmediato hecho por el dueño de WWE, Vince McMahon, fue tomado dadas las situaciones que afectan al mundo económico a causa de la epidemia del COVID-19.

La WWE ha tomado la decisión de "suspender una parte de su fuerza laboral de manera inmediata". La WWE dice que la decisión de suspender el permiso frente a algo más permanente "refleja el hecho de que la compañía actualmente cree que el permiso será de naturaleza temporal". #WWE pic.twitter.com/OgzVj66pzH — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) April 15, 2020

